Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has signed into law a bill that would re-appropriate $881,987 to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Health Network Program, previously known as the CNMI Medical Referral Program.
House Bill 23-60, House Draft 1, is now Public Law 23-08.
Authored by Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) and co-sponsored by several other representatives, the House unanimously passed it with amendments last July 7. The bill was then referred to the Senate Committee on Fiscal Affairs. The full Senate passed it without amendments last July 17.
Under the legislation, a total of $881,987, which is what remains of the $1.08 million that was previously appropriated for the Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be re-appropriated to HNP for travel, housing, and transportation expenses.
However, $50,000 of the $881,987 shall be set aside for interisland medical referrals.
Attao said that HNP is in dire need of additional funds to assist patients who are seeking medical treatment outside of the CNMI. He underscored the need for the House, Senate, and the administration to work harmoniously to find funds to assist HNP and CHCC to continue these services for the people of the CNMI in their medical needs.
Attao stated in the bill that the Office of the Capital Improvement Projects under the Executive Branch has identified funds for the architectural and engineering design, and construction of a solid waste transfer station for the southern part of Saipan. However, a section of Public Law 20-61 already appropriated $1,085,000 for the exact same project.
