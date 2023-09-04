The Saipan and Northern Islands Delegation passed Thursday a local bill that seeks to appropriate $1.93 million in poker fee revenue to the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, Saipan Mayor’s Office, Office of the Attorney General, and other agencies.
With all 18 SNILD members present at the session voting “yes” to pass House Local Bill 23-24, the legislation now goes to the governor for action.
Before the voting, Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), who is the principal author of the legislation, offered floor amendments to the bill. The members adopted the amendments.
With respect to the proposed allocation of $50,000 to the Office of the Attorney General for its Criminal Division, Attao said the OAG requested that the money be used specifically for improvements. Attao said the amendment should now reflect that $50,000 for the OAG will pay for improvements at the Criminal Division Office in Susupe to improve and make safe the common walkways and pavilions linking the offices of the Criminal Division, and for painting expenses. Attao said the funding shall not be used for personnel operation expenses.
Attao also explained the other technical amendments.
Under the local bill, which is co-sponsored by several other lawmakers, $1.55 million will be appropriated to the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, with $250,000 to be reserved for SHEFA personnel and operations; $100,000 to the Saipan Mayor’s Office for personnel and/or operations; $50,000 for the Northern Islands Mayor’s Office personnel and/or operations; $50,000 for the Saipan Human Society Inc., $75,000 for the Saipan Zoning Office; and $60,000 for the Department of Corrections’ rehabilitation and upgrade of the Juvenile Detention Section.
