The CNMI Board of Parole has denied the parole application of convicted murderer Randy Igisomar and five other applicants.
Last Thursday, the parole board denied the parole applications of Igisomar, Kui Zhang, Calixtro Crisostomo, Bradley Defang, Titomir Bhuiyan, and Derik Reyes following hours of deliberation.
Specifically, the board members are acting chair Lucinda Selepeo, Christopher Leon Guerrero, Anthony Macaranas, Francine Nekai, Ignacio Mendiola, George Hocog, and Vicente Borja.
The parole board held the parole hearings at the Department of Corrections.
Igisomar is currently serving a 22-year sentence for murder in the first degree.
Zhang pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 15, 2022, and was sentenced to serve five years in prison, all suspended except for three years.
Crisostomo is serving a five-year sentence for burglary and theft.
Defang, who pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on Jan. 17, 2021, was sentenced to serve 10 years’ imprisonment, all suspended except five years.
Bhuiyan pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 8, 2015. The kidnapping incident occurred on Nov. 29-30, 2014. He was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment with three years suspended.
Reyes is serving a five-year sentence for illegal possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine.
According to a previous article on the Saipan Tribune, the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division strongly opposed granting parole to a convicted murderer Igisomar who was applying for early release from prison.
For Igisomar, who was convicted of murder back in 2012, OAG Criminal Division Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds said that serving only 11 years of his 22-year sentence is grossly inadequate for the heinous crime he committed.
“Inmate [pleaded] guilty and was sentenced to serve 22 years for the charges of murder in the first degree, committed during the perpetration of burglary and/or robbery. The inmate has served 11 years and another 11 years remain on this particularly heinous crime, the most serious offense we face as a society. Having served only 11 years is grossly inadequate considering his debt can never be repaid,” he said.
Hinds said the OAG’s position is that murder in the first degree demands significant incarceration.
“This type of deviant behavior demands significant incarceration to prevent the possibility of other acts of violence by this particular inmate, as well as to serve as a deterrent to others in the community that this type of behavior and crimes such as murder ultimately will not be tolerated,” Hinds said.
The chief prosecutor also noted that a review of the Department of Corrections’ institutional conduct report on Igisomar shows that he was not always a model inmate.
“Inmate was sanctioned on five separate violations. Inmate was placed in isolation ranging between seven to 30 days resulting from violations such as possession of cellular phone and possession of [a] lighter. Inmate was also sanctioned [for] 15 days for possession of [a] lighter and tobacco, possession of cigarette, and possession of snuff,” he said. “The inmate’s actions during his incarceration displays significant signs that the inmate fails to comply and adhere to instructions, rules, order, and, most importantly, the law.”
Hinds also opposed early release for the other five applicants.
