Top left, Frankie Eliptico, Northern Marianas College vice president of Administration & Advancement, Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, NMC president; Rose Sumor, vice president and branch manager of Bank of Hawaii CNMI; Nadine Deleon Guerrero, CNMI SBDC Network director, David J. Attao, NMC chief financial officer; and Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec, CNMI SBDC associate network director. Bottom left, grant award recipients: Cameron Atalig, owner of Tupu Cane Juice; Arnel Gruspe, owner of Stemify CNMI; Gene Weaver, owner of Tasi to Table, Inc.; Cassandra Deleon Guerrero, co-owner of El Bishu; and Simon Deleon Guerrero, owner of Kumoi Farms, LLC.