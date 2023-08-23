In honor of national Clear The Shelter month, Boonie Flight Project has once again teamed up with Saipan Humane Society and Guam Animals In Need to ship a total of 38 homeless animals to loving homes and partner rescues stateside—10 of these animals being from Saipan.
Boonie Flight Project, founded by Saipan Humane Society founder Lauren Cabrera and her Guam-based best friend, Kelsey Graupner, in early 2021, has been a beacon of hope for boonie dogs. This project aims to find loving homes off-island for these remarkable canines. Since its inception, the organization has successfully flown nearly 600 boonie dogs to loving homes and partner rescues stateside, including 51 dogs from Saipan and Tinian, previously partnering with the Saipan-based Boonie Babies Rescue to fly their dogs as well.
Boonie Flight Project has cultivated a growing community of supporters, many of whom return to adopt a second or even third boonie dog. According to Cabrera, the dogs’ manageable size, distinctive appearance, loyalty, and intelligence make them irresistible companions. “These dogs possess remarkable mental and physical resilience—qualities that have evolved through their survival instincts. They’re highly trainable, and the perfect addition to any family. They truly are the ultimate companions,” Cabrera adds.
Behind the scenes, the Boonie Flight Project faces significant challenges in transporting dogs off the island, particularly from Saipan. The process involves not only selecting adoptable dogs, ensuring their health, and securing foster homes but also actively finding suitable adopters through social media. “It’s remarkable that people are willing to adopt dogs they’ve never met in person, but we have worked hard to build that trust by picking exceptional family dogs for our program,” said Graupner.
So, how does it all come together? Once a dog is chosen for the program, they’re showcased on social media. Interested individuals submit adoption applications that are reviewed by Mary Stinson, BFP’s Kansas-based adoptions coordinator. After confirming compatibility, an invoice is sent, and flight arrangements are made. Graupner and BFP Operations director Stephanie DeForge collaborate closely with the pet shipper to maximize available aircraft space.
“We’ve had to be incredibly resourceful in this aspect. I’ve literally had to create a layout of the entire plane to optimize the number of lives we can save,” said DeForge.
Extensive paperwork is required for the flight, including veterinary health certificates and export documents, which are prepared and submitted to authorities in Guam and Hawaii by Kelsey and Stephanie. Kelsey then tirelessly arranges connecting flights with pet-friendly carriers like Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, facilitating the journey from the charter’s landing in Honolulu to the final destination, often via Seattle. Boonie Flight Project also coordinates teams of dedicated volunteers in Honolulu and Seattle to care for dogs during layovers, assist in creating travel crates, and manage airport transfers.
“It is tons of work,” Cabrera said, “but what we do is so rewarding. With just four core volunteers—busy with families and jobs—the impact we’ve achieved is pretty amazing. I cannot tell you how happy I am to have moved some long-term residents out of the Saipan animal shelter and be sending them off island, along with clearing out adoptable animals at Guam’s animal shelter.”
For more information about the Boonie Flight Project, adoption opportunities, and how you can support their mission, visit www.boonieflightproject.com. (PR)
