ully funded by federal support, the Broadband Policy & Development Office recently submitted to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration its Five-Year Action Plan under the Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment initiative, or BEAD, which is aimed at improving internet services in the CNMI.
The plan outlines strategies for enhancing internet reliability, accessibility, and affordability for all members of the CNMI community. As this action plan is dynamic, it will be updated regularly.
In addition to the BEAD Five-Year Action Plan, the BPD is also drafting a Digital Equity Five-Year Action Plan. This blueprint aims to promote digital equity across the CNMI, ensuring equal access to digital resources and opportunities for everyone.
The BPD has now begun working on an initial proposal for the BEAD program, detailing projects specifically designed to tackle pressing issues such as high latency, high costs, and limited availability of affordable internet services in the CNMI.
Recognizing that stakeholders play a crucial role in its success, the BPD is actively seeking input and feedback from all internet users in the CNMI. To facilitate this, it hosts a weekly virtual meeting every Friday at 3pm, open to all interested parties.
To learn more about the BPD’s initiatives, view and comment on the Five-year Action Plan, or join the weekly Friday stakeholder meetings, visit the BPD website at bpd.cnmi.gov. The meeting link can also be accessed on the website. For direct invitations to these weekly meetings, email cnmi.bpd@gmail.com.
The BPD ensures transparency and accessibility by making all meetings and information available on the website.
BPD, established through the CNMI Office of the Governor, draws financial support and guidance from the NTIA’s BEAD Program. (PR)
