The Broadband Policy and Development office under the CNMI Office of the Governor has submitted its Five-Year Action Plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on how it will implement the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which aims to improve internet services in the CNMI. The action plan outlines strategies for enhancing internet accessibility and affordability for all members of the CNMI community.
Having submitted the action plan within the required deadline, the BPD has now started work on an initial proposal for the BEAD program. This proposal outlines specific projects aimed at addressing pertinent challenges such as high latency, elevated costs, and limited availability of affordable internet services in the CNMI.
Alongside the BEAD Initial Proposal, the BPD is currently preparing a Digital Equity Five-Year Action Plan. This strategic blueprint is designed to foster digital equity throughout the CNMI, assuring equal access to digital resources and opportunities for everyone. Embracing its unofficial tagline “chasing zero,” the BPD envisions a future where all CNMI residents will have access to free internet service.
The BPD has secured a federal allotment of $81 million and guidance from NTIA to implement its action plan for the CNMI.
Recognizing that stakeholders play a crucial role in its success, the BPD is actively seeking input and feedback from all internet users in the CNMI. To facilitate this, it hosts a weekly virtual meeting every Friday at 3pm, open to all interested parties.
“This broadband initiative doesn’t just enhance our global connections between the Marianas and the world. It will also lead to more affordable and accessible services that directly influence our lifestyle,” said Gov. Arnold I. Palacios. “As the CNMI forges ahead in this digital age, we aspire to elevate public consciousness about our internet security stance, build strategic resilience, provide clear direction for our network’s future expansion, and importantly, lay the groundwork for a flourishing digital ecosystem within the Marianas that will enrich the education system, enhance health services, stimulate economic growth and invest in our future workforce. Our future generations deserve nothing less.”
To learn more about the BPD’s initiatives, view and comment on the Five-year Action Plan, or join the weekly Friday Stakeholder meetings, visit the BPD website at bpd.cnmi.gov. The meeting link can also be accessed on the website. For direct invitations to these weekly meetings, email cnmi.bpd@gmail.com.
The BPD ensures transparency and accessibility by making meetings and information available on the website. The commitment to improving internet services and promoting digital equity in the CNMI aligns with BPD’s core objectives and values. (PR)
