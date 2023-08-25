The Broadband Policy & Development Office under the Office of the Governor will be holding a stakeholder engagement meeting on Tinian today, Aug. 25, from 5pm to 6pm at the Tinian Public Library.
The BPD through the CNMI Office of the Governor has been established with financial support and guidance for the National Telecommunications & Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment Program. The BPD is tasked with implementing broadband deployment, equity planning, and exploring implementation opportunities.
At present, the BPD is currently crafting the BEAD Five-Year Action Plan. During this process, the BPD is reaching out to stakeholders for comments, insight, and collaboration.
Each week a virtual meeting is held to discuss different facets of the action plan. This week’s in-person meeting will focus primarily on the broadband internet needs of the island of Tinian. If on Tinian, join us at this important in-person meeting. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.