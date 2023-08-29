The full Senate confirmed on Thursday the appointment of Antonio B. Cabrera and Vina Claire Saures Ayuyu to serve as members of the Commonwealth Ports Authority board of directors and Northern Marianas Housing Corp. board of directors, respectively.
All seven senators present at a Senate special session voted “yes” to adopt the Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee’s report that recommended the confirmation of their appointments. Sens. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Dennis James C. Mendiola (R-Rota) were absent but excused from the session.
Cabrera will represent Saipan and Northern Islands on the CPA board. He will serve the remaining term of Roman Tudela, which will expire on Oct. 7, 2023. He will serve a subsequent four-year term, which will expire on Oct. 7, 2027.
Ayuyu on the other hand, will represent Saipan, the Northern Islands, and the Carolinian community on the NMHC board. She will serve the remainder of a four-year term, which will expire on May 6, 2027.
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios appointed Cabrera last May 26 and Ayuyu last June 2.
EAGI Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said the committee has no doubts that Cabrera is uniquely qualified and will serve the ports agency with reliable and effective policy decisions.
With respect to Ayuyu, Babauta said the committee finds the nominee meets the qualifications beyond educational professional standards. The chair said Ayuyu articulately responded to all of their questions and was prepared when she presented herself before the committee at the hearing.
