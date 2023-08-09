Saipan Mayor Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho has coordinated with Marianas Variety Authority to remove obstructions such as dead trees and stumps from Micro Beach in an effort to minimize the safety risks they pose to people.
The removal operation began on Thursday, Aug. 3, with the Saipan Mayor’s Office field operations personnel and heavy equipment being called into action. The dead trees and stumps were dislodged from the sand with the help of a backhoe, which transferred the debris to a waiting dump truck and claw truck. A Saipan Mayor’s Office field crew member equipped with a chainsaw also joined in breaking down the larger dead trees.
“The Marianas Visitors Authority is pleased to support Mayor Ramon B. Camacho and his team at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in their efforts to beautify the island of Saipan. Micro Beach is one of the most famous beaches in the Marianas and features two of the most prominent resort hotels on island. The area is frequented by tourists and residents on a daily basis so cleaning up debris and waste should actually be a normal occurrence. We are grateful to our partners at the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Division of Coastal Resources Management, Department of Public Lands, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Crowne Plaza Saipan, Division of Fish and Wildlife, and our team at the Marianas Visitors Authority for their quick action and support in this endeavor,” said MVA managing director Chris Concepcion.
Camacho earlier raised a concern about these obstructions at Micro Beach, with the remnants of coconut tree bases and other structures seen at the beachside and along parts of the shoreline. These obstructions protrude from the sand and the water and Camacho is worried this could pose a safety risk to beachgoers and swimmers. The mayor insisted this situation be rectified immediately.
Camacho said in a news release yesterday that he is very pleased that these obstructions, which have long been an eye sore on the beach and a hazard to public safety, are finally being dealt with.
He reiterated that his three principles of “Safe Community, Safe Village, and a Clean Island” are the visions in which he is determined to make a reality for Saipan and he remains steadfast in accomplishing these goals. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.