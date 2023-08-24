The farmers’ association, Kagman Agricultural Farms and Producers Association, Inc., has selected Jesus M. Castro and Arnold Route for the Producer and Conservation Planner Award for submission to the National Association of Conservation District in Washington, D.C.
The two were chosen during the association’s monthly meeting last Tuesday night at the Kagman Community Center, with members of the organization nominating and voting among themselves.
“I am keeping my fingers crossed that our nominees will be selected on the national level because of their dedication and commitment to producing locally grown foods. Our nominees will be competing against other nominees from other states and territories,” said Glenn H. Manglona, president of the farmers’ association. “This is for the 2023 Hugh Hammond Bennett Award nomination and the nomination will go through regional and national award process but they are our winners locally already.”
Local Producer Award: Jesus M. Castro
Castro embodies the commitment to conservation planning, pioneering new opportunities and leadership in the farming community.
Castro has been producing crops commercially for over 30 years on Saipan and is committed to learning and applying conservation practices. He produces a variety of crops that are prepared and sold fresh or preserved. He also been a client of the Environmental Quality Incentive Program on soil erosion, mulching and high tunnels for many years. He has performed community outreach and education program through various media and participated in cooking demonstrations using locally grown produce. He also taught on the local applications of fertilizers; and has spoken about specialty crops on the radio show Marianas Agupa.
Conservation Planner Award: Arnold Route
Route has been practicing various conservation methods and teaching to other farmers. He demonstrates a high standard of conservation practice planning and implementation to customers as well as sharing his expertise with others, including helping other farmers plan their drip irrigation systems to maximize water retention.
Route has been an extension agent for 20 years and counting and utilizes no-till farming and drip irrigation systems to maintain soil health and to conserve water. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.