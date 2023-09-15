Rep. Manny Gregory T. Castro (Ind-Saipan) attended the annual meeting of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education in Phoenix, Arizona.
Castro said the meeting, scheduled from Sept. 12 to 13, 2023, focused on relevant higher education policy issues for the region.
The lawmaker last week informed House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) and Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation chair Rep. John Paul P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan) that he will attend the Arizona meeting and will be out of the Commonwealth on official business from Sept. 11 to 16.
Castro requested that he be excused from any legislative sessions, committee meetings, and other official functions that may occur during his absence.
Castro has been appointed to the Legislative Advisory Committee (LAC) of the WICHE by CNMI’s WICHE commissioner.
He said the WICHE Commissioners created the LAC in 1995 to inform the commission and staff about significant legislative issues related to higher education and to strengthen state and territory policymaking in higher education across the West.
Castro told Saipan Tribune yesterday that the airfare is mostly paid for by WICHE and that’s why he agreed to participate.
“My attendance is a big benefit to CNMI. We save millions of dollars by being a member,” he said.
Saipan Tribune learned that Castro is the first member of the 23rd Legislature to indicate in an off-island notice for official business trip the specific event and its venue he is attending to. In previous Legislatures, some members do the same.
