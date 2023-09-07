Calling all Trick-or-Treaters! It’s that time of the year and the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, the Northern Marianas Library Association and all our amazing community partners invite you all to please join us for the 10th Annual Community Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat event.
Held every year, this popular free public event helps to promote and strengthen community partnership and engagement, fosters family bonding, and provides families with an alternative activity to trick-or-treating door-to-door. This spooktacular event is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2023 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library parking lot in Susupe, Saipan.
Since 2012, thousands of children and adults have enjoyed hours of fun dressing up in spooktacular costumes and trick-or-treating at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library parking lot. This year, we will have monetary prizes for the Best Family Halloween Costume Contest. Registration is required to participate in the costume contest.
JKPL will also have the return of People’s Choice Award for Best Community Trunk. Last year, Saipan Cubs Alpha Leo Club won first place, Priority Care Services won second place, and Coca Cola Beverage Micronesia won third place. Which spooky trunk will be voted this year’s People’s Choice? Interested community partners and/or sponsors are invited to register a trunk or sponsor this year’s event by emailing foremancelina@gmail.com, calling the library at 670-235-7315 for 2023 TOT Coordinator Celina or by picking up a registration and/or sponsorship form at your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.
How can you help with JKPL programs?
JKPL welcomes and encourages businesses to please consider donating Educational Tax Credit. Pursuant to NMI Public Law 15-120, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is able to receive cash contributions under Educational Tax Credit (ETC). Please make checks payable to: CNMI Treasury. For MUNIS payments, please remit to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library MUNIS Vendor ID#100404.
JKPL parking lot closed Oct. 27, 28, 30, 31
In order to prepare for the Annual Community Trunk-o-Treat event, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s parking lot will be closed Oct. 27, 28, 30, and 31.
Please enjoy your public library’s free resources by visiting our website at www.cnmilib.org like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library or visit our website www.cnmilib.org to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for our community. For more information regarding any of our activities, please contact JKPL @670-235-7322/7318. JKPL’s normal hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday to Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 1:30pm-7pm, and Saturday 9:30am -4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, Austerity Saturdays, and holidays.
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services LS-LS-252496-OLS-22 and LS-253665-OLS-23.
The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (PR)
