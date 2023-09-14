The Saipan Chamber of Commerce said the business community, which provides jobs to a large chunk of the CNMI’s population, continues to suffer absent the China tourist market.
It is no secret that the China market was one of the CNMI’s largest tourism markets pre-pandemic making up 44% of the tourist population back in 2017. Now, absent this market, the Chamber says the CNMI struggles in its tourism resumption efforts as it is now heavily reliant on the Korea market.
“The present reality is that all of our eggs are in one basket, we do not have enough eggs to survive, and our community continues to suffer. Without additional source markets and/or handouts from the federal government, more businesses will close, U.S. worker jobs will be lost, and many will unnecessarily suffer the consequences, most especially our most vulnerable populations, our man’amko and those living in poverty,” said Chamber president Joe Guerrero.
“The central problem is the absence of another sustainable tourism market, such as the China market, the structure of the NMI’s tourism economy has shifted from a diversified mix of three primary source markets to only one,” Guerrero added.
Because of this, the Chamber is looking to the Commonwealth Ports Authority to use its power to possibly bring back the market as well as introduce new markets to the CNMI.
“We urge [CPA] to consider engaging with the federal government to find avenues to work within the existing requirements for the resumption of air service between the NMI and China that will recognize the severe economic conditions, our unique political and geographic position, and that will allow us to join with the nation in obtaining a full resumption of tourism revenue through strategic and beneficial commercial engagements that are at the forefront of American policy in the region,” he said.
“In addition, we must recognize the vulnerable position the NMI economy is presently in, with nearly all economic activity being reliant on a single source market. We support and encourage you to seek out additional markets beyond our traditional three primary source markets to bolster economic growth and CPA revenue,” Guerrero added.
One of the suggestions made by the Chamber president was to include other countries in the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver program to increase the number of tourists coming into the CNMI.
“In pursuing commercial gains of increased Chinese tourism, the NMI market can rebuild to see the return of a market that was estimated to provide 33% of total economic activity and 12.2% of government revenue prior to the pandemic. The addition of the Philippines and Vietnam to the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver program can aid in secure unique access to the growing class of international leisure travelers from these countries, and greater emphasis on the development of existing visa-free travel allowances for Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, can add new markets, resiliency from external economic conditions, and new revenue to support the operations of our island’s port facilities,” said Guerrero.
Guerrero reiterated that because the Chinese tourism market constituted 44% of the NMI’s tourism arrivals prior to the pandemic and represented the second largest market in both tourism arrivals and frequency of inbound flights, when looking solely at the impact on commerce and economic activity, the loss of this market is significant.
“In total, the tourist base that supports employment, business income and tax revenue has contracted significantly by 189,000 individuals this fiscal year versus pre-pandemic levels—the loss of a total consumers that is nearly four times the size of the NMI’s domestic population. Recognizing the impact that the loss of this level of commercial activity has on business revenue, government tax receipts, and airport revenue, the most beneficial course of action toward rebuilding our economy is to seek out ways to rebuild our pipelines for increasing the number of visitors to our islands,” he said.
Currently, CPA is working on obtaining an exemption for the CNMI from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s China Part Order 213 which restricts the number of flights coming into the US from China.
The Hotel Association of the NMI has expressed its full support of CPA’s initiative to bring the China market back.
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, on the other hand, who made the decision to pivot away from the China market due to the CNMI’s geopolitical position, has not publicly expressed support for CPA’s endeavor but has stated that he is feeling community pressure to bring back the China market.
However, he stated that the decision isn’t unilaterally his as the return of the China market is an interest of national security.
