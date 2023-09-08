The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the successful hosting of its 3rd Quarter Professional Development Training, centered around Emotional Intelligence (EI). In partnership with a proud chamber member, Island Training Solutions (ITS). The training was facilitated by Jim Arenovski, owner of ITS. The training took place last Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in the ITS training room on the 6th floor, Suite 604 of the Marianas Business Plaza.
The core focus of this training was to enhance workplace relationships and employee satisfaction through the cultivation of Emotional Intelligence skills. Attendees delved into a range of important topics, including:
- Understanding how individual actions impact coworkers and customers
- Recognizing the influence of others' words and actions on personal emotions
- Building empathy and effective communication
- Cultivating self-motivation and leadership qualities
- Developing professional and social awareness
With the expert guidance of Arenovski, participants engaged in interactive sessions that emphasized practical insights and real-world applications of EI. The training not only provided valuable knowledge but also fostered meaningful discussions that underscored the role of EI in modern business settings.
SCC remains committed to empowering the community with essential skills for professional development. Stay tuned for the upcoming 4th Quarter Professional Development training in partnership with ITS slated for Nov. 7, 2023, more information will be forthcoming.
For more details about upcoming events/programs, please feel free to call (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org
The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization committed to empowering enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan's private sector. Its mission is to create an island where businesses, families, and communities succeed together. For more information about the Chamber or to learn how to become a Chamber Member, please visit the official website at www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the 2nd Floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Suite 201-A). (PR)
