Cmdr. Christopher Jasnoch (left), the new commanding officer of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), stands for a photo with Cmdr. Linden Dahlkemper (right), the former commanding officer, and Capt. Blake Novak (center), the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District chief of staff, following a change of command ceremony held at the Top o’the Mar in Guam on Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2023.