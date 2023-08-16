In honor of national Clear The Shelter Month, Saipan Humane Society and the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Program will be hosting an exciting event today, Aug. 16, 2023, where they will be showcasing their adoptable animals.
This event, which will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Shelter, will include cat and dog food distribution by donation, and pet supplies available for purchase. There will also be face painting available by donation. Additionally, Saipan Humane Society will be offering their usual animal healthcare services, including vaccines, Bravecto, and health consultations by fee.
All adoptable dogs and puppies will come with first vaccines, flea/tick medication, deworming, and $10 off spay/neuter with a guaranteed appointment at the upcoming clinic.
For those in the community interested in spaying or neutering their pet, visit the website at www.saipanhumanesociety.org to self-schedule. If you do not see any appointment available, reach out to the team at 1 (670) 838-7387. (SHS)
