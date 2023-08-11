The Saipan Eagle Lions Club has adopted the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe on Wednesday, making it the seventh site to be “adopted” since the program was initiated by Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho last February.
As part of its adoption commitment, the club promises to resurface the basketball court and maintain the site, to encourage more people to use it.
Club president, Marie Luna Javier thanked Camacho for the opportunity to adopt the area. “Thank you so much and I’m glad you have trusted the Saipan Eagle Lions Club to be able to serve the community in our little ways.”
Javier said this initiative will not only maintain the area but also promote health and wellness among people. “Rather than sitting for hours, it’s best they get out and sweat and keep in shape. It’s like family bonding as well,” she said.
Camacho also underscored the need for recreation in the community to combat diseases and obesity. He said sports is not only about physical fitness, but also about building relationships among players.
He also urged other agencies to collaborate with the Lions Club. “Let’s not push these volunteers away because they’re contributing to our community,” said Camacho. “We need to work together to try and promote and entice tourists back to our island.” And one way to do that is through sports tourism, he added.
House Vice Speaker Joel C. Camacho (Ind-Saipan) also extended his profound appreciation to the Saipan Eagle Lions Club “for your support of our community. …It’s always a pleasure to see our community reaching out and putting effort…to help our youth.”
