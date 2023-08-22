The CNMI Department of Labor will be hosting a job fair at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, from 9am to 3pm.
The highly anticipated in-person event will feature various employers from a wide range of industries from construction, manpower services, retail, hospitality services and more.
The department’s theme for this year’s fair, “Let’s Keep the CNMI Working,” is a call to address the imminent “touchback” policy set to go into effect on Sept. 30, 2023. The “touchback” rule is surely going to affect the CNMI’s workforce, so the department continually strives to mitigate the impacts of this policy by conducting this job fair. “We seek to provide the means to bolster the CNMI’s local workforce and economy at such a crucial moment,” said the department in a news release yesterday.
Further information about the job fair can be found at http://www.marianaslabor.net.
The CNMI State Workforce Development Board and the DOL Workforce Investment Agency Division are Equal Opportunity Employers/providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
This event is 100% funded through the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title 1 Grant, totaling $1,537,732.00 for program year 2021. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.