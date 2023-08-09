Businesses and organizations in the community who are looking to expand their workforce with qualified students and graduates are invited to join the Northern Marianas College’s newest recruiting platform, Handshake.
Handshake is a network that brings together students, colleges, and employers all on a single platform. With multiple schools on the network, Handshake has become a major channel for employers to recruit students. 100% of the Fortune 500 companies plus thousands of small and local businesses recruit on Handshake.
Through Handshake, employers can post job vacancy announcements, connect directly with NMC graduates who are seeking employment, and schedule and conduct interviews with potential candidates.
“As we launch this dynamic web-based platform, we’re excited to connect driven college graduates with prospective employers,” NMC career manager Neda Deleon Guerrero said. “We ask the local business community to try it out and see how Handshake can benefit them.”
Employers who would like to access the capabilities of Handshake are asked to visit www.joinhandshake.com. For more information or for any questions, contact Deleon Guerrero at neda.dlguerrero@marianas.edu. (NMC)
