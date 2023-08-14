The CNMI is receiving $9.8 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses incurred in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) over the weekend.
Sablan also disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that the Marianas is getting a combined $1,097,640 from the Office of Insular Affairs for infrastructure maintenance efforts.
With the $9,805,411 reimbursement that FEMA announced Tuesday, this brings to $83.2 million the total FEMA grants the Commonwealth will get to date to cover the costs of responding to the pandemic.
Sablan said the $9.8 million reimbursement covers $8,016,548 for expenditures related to building the Alternate Care Sites and the remaining $1,788,972 is for expenses related to COVID-19 testing.
To date, the Homeland Security/Emergency Management received $66.6 million; the CNMI government for the lost wages program, $7.7 million; Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., $6.8 million; Office of the Governor, $1.9 million; and Funeral Assistance Applicants, $87,531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.