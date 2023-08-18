Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang were joined recently by CNMI Labor Secretary Leila Staffler in a meeting with U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage & Hour Division district director Terence J. Trotter, U.S. Department of Labor assistant district director for Guam and the CNMI Patrick G. Candoleta, and U.S. Department of Labor Wage & Hour Division investigator Feng Daniel Wang to sign a memorandum of understanding.
The purpose of the MOU is to re-establish the relationship between both agencies in sharing information on training and labor opportunities. The goals of the MOU include helping unemployed individuals transition back into the workforce, presenting additional opportunities in acquiring skill sets and certifications through training, and uplifting the people of the Commonwealth in general.
The MOU asserts that the U.S. Department of Labor and the CNMI Department of Labor will continue to collaboratively work toward more employment opportunities for the people of the Commonwealth. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.