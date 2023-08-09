More than 30 human resource professionals expanded their human resource management knowledge during last Thursday’s human resource basics training conducted by the CNMI Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College.
The training, which was done in partnership with the Society of Human Resource Management and the Pacific State Council, consisted of employer guidance on how to manage the different aspects of human resources. It covered a wide range of human resources-related topics, from employment issues to workplace regulations and tools and resources for small businesses to deal with human resources in a more manageable manner by reducing the risk of violation. Other compliance topics included recruitment and hiring, employee classifications, timekeeping, record keeping, payment of wages, disciplinary actions, and terminations.
Charlotte Huntsman, senior vice president of Human Resources and Organizational Development with the Guam Regional Medical City and director for the Pacific State Council, and Michael Pangelinan, attorney and partner with Calvo, Fisher & Jacob’s Guam office, conducted the training.
"Conducting these training sessions is a pleasure to do and an obligation as a human resources professional,” Huntsman said. “We want small businesses to start their business right and understanding the law and people is what it takes to do this."
Pangelinan echoed the same sentiments, and said it's an honor to support the CNMI business community. “Our connection to our sister islands of the CNMI is very special to us,” Pangelinan said. “When the CNMI succeeds, Guam succeeds. We look forward to welcoming NMI SHRM and CNMI SBDC to Guam and to many more future opportunities to collaborate."
CNMI SBDC director Nadine Deleon Guerrero is grateful for the collaboration between the SBDC and CNMI SHRM and the Pacific State Council.
“As the CNMI SBDC, we're thrilled to have provided an enriching opportunity for over 30 human resource professionals to refine their skills through our recent human resource basics training,” Deleon Guerrero said. “We remain dedicated to fostering professional growth and bolstering HR proficiency within our community."
Austin Kyle Hocog, the owner and founder of Next Level Thrift & Consignment Shop, said that he deepened his understanding of human resource management through the training seminar.
"As a small business owner, I recognize that many individuals tend to avoid the administrative responsibilities that come with running a business,” Hocog said. “Handling personnel matters was noted as one of the most challenging aspects of human resources. The presentation was valuable to me due to the insights it provided on employee-related regulations that were previously unfamiliar to me. Whether one is an employer or an employee, it is crucial to be aware of the legal safeguards that exist to protect both parties within an organization."
This training kicks off the first of many partnered events with CNMI SBDCN and SHRM CNMI Chapter as both parties have entered into a memorandum of understanding that supports both entities in their missions and goals for the year 2023.
For more information, call (670) 237-6888 or visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)
