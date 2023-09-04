The University of Guam Endowment Foundation, in collaboration with Guam Comedy, announces another major entertainment event for Guam audiences.
Get ready to laugh as the legendary comedian Rob Schneider takes the stage on Nov. 3 and 4 at the UOG Calvo Field House.
Known for his unforgettable characters and signature humor, Schneider promises an evening of non-stop laughter. With a career that spans decades, Schneider has left an indelible mark on the world of comedy. From his memorable performances on Saturday Night Live to his hit films like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Hot Chick, and Grown Ups, Schneider has consistently delivered comedic gold that has kept audiences entertained.
"We're thrilled to bring Rob Schneider to Guam for what promises to be an incredible night of comedy," said Jesse Leon Guerrero, chairman of the UOG Endowment Foundation. "Schneider's comedic talent is renowned, and we are thankful that this event will benefit the University of Guam through the UOG Endowment Foundation."
Tickets for Schneider’s comedy shows will be available for purchase through www.guamcomedy.com launching at 5pm on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
For updates, visit Guam Comedy's social media platforms or on its website www.guamcomedy.com. (PR)
