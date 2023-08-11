The Northern Mariana Islands Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold its first in-person briefing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023), at the Northern Marianas College, Pod Y-10, from 9am to 5pm. Click on https://fb.me/e/18x2Lwt7d for more information.
The purpose of this meeting is to collect testimony from various stakeholders and the public on the committee’s selected project topic, “Access to Adequate Health Care for Incarcerated Individuals Within the Northern Mariana Islands’ Justice System.” The testimony received will help inform the committee when drafting the findings and recommendations in their report, which will be submitted to the commission.
All advisory committee meetings are open to the public. Members of the public are encouraged to participate and will be invited to speak during an open comment period. Members of the public may also submit written comment for the Northern Mariana Islands Advisory Committee to consider in its discussion of potential civil rights topics and should submit those within 30 days of the briefing. Individuals requiring additional accommodations should contact us at least 10 business days prior to the meeting to make the request. Call (434) 515-2395 or email kfajota@usccr.gov. (PR)
