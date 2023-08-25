Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) disclosed yesterday that the Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee report would have reflected that committee members were unanimous in recommending to the full Senate’s the confirmation of lawyer Bruce Lee Jorgensen’s to serve in the Commonwealth Ports Authority board of directors representing Rota.
Speaking at a Senate special session yesterday, Babauta, who chairs the EAGI Committee, said she was advised that Gov. Arnold I. Palacios withdrew the nomination of Jorgensen as per his prerogative and that she respects the governor’s decision.
The EAGI Committee members are Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), and Corina Magofna (D-Saipan).
Babauta disclosed that the committee report had been finalized and was due to be submitted this week.
Babauta said her office received Palacios’ withdrawal letter last Aug. 21 and Jorgensen’s confirmation hearing was conducted last July 26.
She said that, as shown during the hearing, there were numerous oral testimonials in support of Jorgensen’s nomination and that he was forthright in his response to the questions and concerns posed by the committee.
In terms of Jorgensen’s residency, he indicated that he never voted in any municipality except Rota, Babauta said, and that he testified under penalty of perjury that he is, in fact, a bona fide domiciliary of Rota.
As to the petition against his confirmation that was submitted by Sen. Dennis James Mendiola (R-Rota), Babauta said she personally called random people whose signatures appeared on that petition and that all the individuals she contacted expressed that they were victims of coercion and pressure tactics.
“Disliking an individual is not and should never be grounds or an excuse to reject a nomination,” she said.
Babauta said although the nomination has been withdrawn, she personally hopes that the entire Senate can be afforded in the future the opportunity to vote on the record “as opposed to political plays behind the scenes.”
“If a senator has something to say, let it be done to the nominee’s face. Let’s have each senator publicly take a position whether for or against,” she said.
Babauta said she believes each nominee that comes before the EAGI Committee has the right to a fair vote and to a public hearing.
“It is out of my hands now, but I am hopeful that moving forward every nominee can count on the Senate as a whole to give them a fair shot,” she added.
Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) stated in Chamorro that it is the governor’s inherent power to nominate or withdraw a nomination, and they shall respect it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.