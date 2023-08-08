NMC offices closed on Aug. 10 and 11
Northern Marianas College employees will be participating in professional development activities on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
To maximize employee participation, NMC offices will be closed on these days. The college will resume normal business hours on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Those seeking help for registering for the fall 2023 semester can email oar@marianas.edu. For all other matters, email nmc@marianas.edu. (NMC)
4.4-magnitude quake in Rota region
At 12:01am on Aug. 7 2023, a report of a 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at 14.028°N 144.832°E in the Rota region. There were no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)
