Community briefs

5.7-magnitude quake west of Guam
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 occurred about 24 miles west of Guam at 7:21pm last Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Based on all available data, there was no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian, or Saipan from this earthquake. Some areas may have experienced shaking. (PR)
Summer hours at JKPL
Effective June 6, 2023 to Aug. 26, 2023, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library will have temporary summer library hours. JKPL’s revised hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, and Saturday 10am to 4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, austerity Saturdays*, and holidays. *Closed for JKPL austerity on the following Saturdays: Aug. 19, Sept. 2, Sept. 16, and Sept. 30, 2023. (PR)
PSS EIP ICC meeting set
The CNMI Public School System’s Early Intervention Program’s Interagency Coordinating Council will have a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9am to 11am via Zoom. Contact 664-4841 for the meeting link if one has not been emailed to you. (PR)
Register now for the ICC
The Division of Coastal and Resources Management is now accepting registrations for the 2023 International Coastal Cleanup, which will take place this year on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023! Form your crew, register at https://forms.gle/zQGT2BQKksF7evPg6 and participate in the cleanup. Cleanup supplies, trash hauling, and disposal will be provided by the Bureau of Coastal and Environmental Quality. (PR)
