WASHINGTON, D.C.—A bipartisan nine-member congressional delegation recently visited the Republic of Palau, led by House Committee on Natural Resources chair Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), to underscore the importance of the relationship between the United States and Palau.
During their time in Palau, the members of Congress met with President Surangel Whipps Jr., and the ministers of State, Finance, Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment, and Infrastructure, and spoke with lawmakers in the National Congress. Members toured the joint operations center that supports the Palau Maritime Security Governance Project, and met with leading scientists working in agriculture and horticulture to improve Palau’s food security.
The delegation also visited the island of Peleliu and paid their respects to the U.S. Marines who bravely fought there in World War II.
“I feel a kinship with the Republic of Palau, and each of the Freely Associated States, because our islands have much in common, including natural island beauty, and respect for our historic traditions,” said Delegate Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen (R-A. Samoa), who was part of the delegation. “I am confident the U.S. and Palau will work closely together for years to come in our special partnership that keeps a large area of the Pacific free and open. Thank you especially to my friend, President Surangel Whipps, and the government leaders in our meetings who do so much to make sure this key friendship is effective and beneficial for Palauans, Americans, and all our Pacific allies.”
Westerman said, “America and the Republic of Palau have a historic relationship through the Compacts of Free Association. This nation holds an important place in America's historic consciousness through the sacrifices made here by Americans and Palauans in World War II. Because of our important and valued relationship with Palau, the Indo-Pacific region and the world are made safer from the threats of the People's Republic of China. While visiting the capital, we crossed paths with delegations from Taiwan and Japan which only serves to underscore the commitment the United States and our allies are making in the region. We traveled to Palau as close partners in the Pacific, but we leave as close friends. I'd like to thank His Excellency President Surangel Whipps Jr. for hosting us on this historic trip, and I'm confident U.S.-Palauan relations will only grow stronger in the years to come.”
In the 118th Congress, Westerman is prioritizing the strengthening America's presence in the Indo-Pacific region with the creation of the bipartisan Indo-Pacific Task Force, chaired by Radewagen and co-chaired by Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).
The committee and the task force are conducting oversight on issues facing the U.S. Pacific territories and Freely Associated States in the Indo-Pacific region.
Westerman led the CODEL of nine members to the region to see these issues firsthand and hear from local communities to further understand the threat of the People's Republic of China under the Chinese Communist Party.
Besides Westerman, Radewagen, and Sablan, other members of the delegation were U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.), U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), U.S. Delegate Jim Moylan (R-Guam), and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.). (PR)
