Corrections Commissioner Anthony Torres says he fully supports the new contraband bill that Gov. Arnold I. Palacios recently signed into law, saying it is crucial to safeguarding the safety, security, and integrity of the CNMI’s lone prison.
Formerly known as House Bill 23-17, the prison contraband legislation, now enacted into Public Law 23-07, will provide the Department of Corrections a more enforceable mandate that will deter inmates, detainees, correctional officers, contractors, volunteers, and the general public from possessing contraband in any of the CNMI’s correctional facilities.
“A conviction for the promotion of major contraband shall be punishable by a term of imprisonment of not more than four years, a fine of not more than $1,500, or both, while a conviction for the promotion of minor contraband shall be punishable by a term of imprisonment of not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1,000, or both,” Public Law 23-07 states.
In a statement to the press, Torres said the legislation serves as a crucial measure in safeguarding the correctional institution and empowers DOC with the necessary authority and resources to combat the issue of contrabands head-on.
“I would like to reaffirm my commitment to the enforcement of the recently passed contraband bill. We are deeply committed to its effective implementation. We understand the immense challenges posed by contraband within our facility and the detrimental impact it can have on the rehabilitation and well-being of our inmates, as well as the safety of our staff and inmates,” he said.
Through the enforcement of the contraband bill, Torres said he and his team at DOC pledge to utilize advanced search procedures, enhanced detection technologies, comprehensive training programs, and strict consequences to eradicate the presence and circulation of unauthorized items within the facility.
“We are committed to fostering a culture of vigilance, collaboration, and accountability among our staff, inmates, and stakeholders. We understand the importance of maintaining transparent communication with the media and the public in our collective efforts. We welcome inquiries, interviews, and opportunities for dialogue to ensure that the public remains informed about our ongoing progress, successes, and challenges in enforcing the contraband bill,” Torres said.
Torres thanks all those who made the passage of the bill possible.
“I would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our governor, lieutenant governor, and the lawmakers involved in the formulation and passage of this vital legislation. Their dedication and commitment to addressing the persistent issue of contraband demonstrates their unwavering support for the safety and well-being of our community. The passage of the contraband bill would not have been possible without the continued efforts and collaboration of these esteemed individuals. Their foresight and steadfast commitment to improving the conditions within our correctional facility deserve our utmost appreciation,” he said.
Back in May, DOC conducted “spontaneous shakedowns” at the prison in an effort to investigate claims about illegal contraband within DOC.
A shakedown implies a thorough inspection of the whole facility, which is scoured from top to bottom.
As a result of these shakedowns, officers were able to retrieve from inmates seven cellphones, methamphetamine, and other contraband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.