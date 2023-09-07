The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a repeat offender who was recently arrested anew for beating a woman who was trying to get away from him.
At a bail hearing last Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $10,000 cash bail on habitual offender Alvander DLG Pua who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend as she was trying to get away from him.
Pua, 30, is currently facing charges of assault, assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and domestic violence.
After the hearing, Pua was remanded back to Department of Corrections’ custody. He was ordered to return to court on Sept. 13, for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for Sept. 25.
Pua was ordered to return to court on Sept. 13, at 10am for a preliminary hearing, and on Sept. 25 at 9am for an arraignment.
According to court documents, police responded to a domestic violence report on Aug. 5.
The caller, Pua’s girlfriend, told police that Pua punched and pulled her hair while she was inside her car and trying to get away from him.
Pua is currently on probation for a similar crime.
On the evening of Aug. 5, she said she had just finished grocery shopping with her two children and pulled up to their home. While they were parked outside the residence, they stayed inside the car.
While inside the car, she said Pua ran toward the car, held onto the driver’s door handle, and attempted to unlock it.
She said she was scared and locked her doors before driving away while Pua held onto the car door’s handle.
She said she drove a short distance, but Pua did not let go.
She said when she unlocked the door, Pua used his left hand to punch the right side of her face three times.
She said she drove off again because she wanted to get away from him as she feared him.
Police noted that the victim said on June 6, she also reported Pua to police for threatening to beat her up for asking him to leave her house.
Back in 2022, the Superior Court sentenced Pua to a 10-month prison term for assaulting the same girlfriend who reported the Aug. 5 incident.
Pua was released last Sept. 17, 2022, and was placed on probation for three years.
Prior to the 2022 assault, in 2018, Pua reportedly assaulted the same girlfriend, but she was seven months pregnant at the time.
