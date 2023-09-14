The Commonwealth Ports Authority has been awarded a grant of $1.8 million under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program. This grant will fund an infrastructure project aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience for travelers.
The awarded grant will be allocated to a project that encompasses several aspects of airport infrastructure on Saipan. The endeavor involves the removal and replacement of 1,004 linear feet of the Asiana Place access road, which is the road that connects the Tun Herman Pan Road (Route 35) to the inter-island commuter terminal. This upgrade will enhance traffic flow and accessibility on airport premises.
In addition to road improvements, the project also includes the construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp, which will enhance access to the upper bus parking area near the inter-island commuter terminal. Additionally, a new sidewalk will be constructed across the street from the upper bus parking, and a new crosswalk will connect the new sidewalk and ADA-compliant ramp. These improvements are being built to facilitate safe pedestrian movement near the inter-island commuter terminal.
Further, to address the growing demand for parking, an additional 15 parking stalls will be created. The project also incorporates drainage improvements that will improve the long-term sustainability of the enhanced infrastructure by preventing flooding and reducing erosion.
CPA has received two competitive bids for this project, and the grant has paved the way for the next phases of the procurement process, such as bid evaluation and award. Once the contract is awarded, the selected contractor will commence work on this eagerly anticipated project. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.