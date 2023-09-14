A Commonwealth Ports Authority board member is now vying for the executive director position that was officially vacated a few months ago.
CPA board member Antonio B. Cabrera has officially informed the CPA board that he has applied for the executive director position recently vacated by Christopher Tenorio.
Cabrera, who just recently joined the board about a month ago, stated that because he is applying for the executive director position, he will be recusing himself from any discussion pertaining to the position he is applying for.
Saipan Tribune learned that Cabrera has also informed Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and the Office of the Attorney General of his intent to fill the executive director role.
Saipan Tribune tried to get a comment from CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds but she stated that as of press time, she has no comment.
The Commonwealth Ports Authority officially begun the search for a new executive director following the voluntary resignation of former executive director Christopher Tenorio back in August.
During a regular board meeting on Aug. 4, CPA board members unanimously voted to open up the position of executive director to the public, kickstarting the search for the agency’s new chief.
Although there are still issues to be discussed, including minimum requirement for the position, CPA board chair King-Hinds clarified that one thing is clear—the position will be open to the entire Micronesian region as well as the continental United States.
The position was officially opened on Aug. 7 to give CPA ample transition time from the old executive director to the new as Tenorio has agreed to stay on board until October.
