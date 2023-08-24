The Commonwealth Ports Authority is currently looking into the legalities of giving DFS Saipan Ltd. a short-term extension on its master concession agreement that has allowed it to set up shop inside the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport for over 40 years.
A DFS representative went before the CPA board during a recent meeting to discuss the possibility of an arrangement that would allow them to retain the master concession at the airport for at least five more years.
In an interview with CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, she explained that DFS has held the master concession at the Saipan airport for the last 40 years, but their agreement already expired in 2018. To date, they remain the master concession on a month-to-month basis.
“They can’t [continue] to make an investment if they’re just operating on a month-to-month. If they continued a month-to-month [arrangement], it doesn’t guarantee that they will hold the master concession for the next five years. It only guarantees they’ll have it for a month. Now, what they’re asking for is a short-term arrangement that gives them stability for the next five years. What they’re saying is they want five years to be able to have depreciation on their investment, which will give us some time to put together a good [request-for-proposals for a new master concessionaire]. That’s what we’re trying to provide them,” she said
King-Hinds said that, although CPA would like to provide this type of certainty for DFS, which has been a long-time investor in the CNMI, CPA has to look into the laws that govern the master concession agreement before the board can even discuss any extension.
“There are certain rules and regulations as it relates to concession and what we’re doing right now is the legal research to ensure that we remain in compliance with the law. This is the first time the idea was ever brought up,” she said.
CPA has yet to issue an official request for proposals following the expiration of DFS’ master concession agreement and it’s looking as though CPA will take a while before issuing one, given the state of the CNMI economy.
“We were in the process of putting out an RFP, but we had Super Typhoon Yutu [in 2018], then the [COVID-19] pandemic. We’ve been advised that this is not the time to put out an RFP because, with the way the economy is, it’s hard to invest in the CNMI right now, especially when you’re in a tourism-related industry and you have a policy that says you can’t have your biggest spenders come back. Nobody wants to come and invest here if you’re limiting the kind of tourist that comes here,” she said.
According to the DFS representatives who spoke before the CPA board, just in the past month, there was about 800 FITS (free independent traveler) from China that came in.
After looking at the spending habits of tourists, DFS shared that one Chinese tourist spends two to three times more than a Korean tourist.
