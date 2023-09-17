The Federal Aviation Administration has informed the Commonwealth Ports Authority that it has successfully addressed the issues found in its 2021 audit.
In an email addressed to CPA executive director Christopher Tenorio, FAA financial compliance manager Scott Glenn stated that based on a through review of CPA’s efforts to resolve the issues found on its 2022 audit, CPA has successfully resolved them.
“After careful examination, we have determined that the responses along with supporting documents and updated procedures from the CPA sufficiently address the audit findings. Therefore, we conclude that no further action is required,” said Glenn.
CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said she is proud of her team and FAA’s response to the team’s efforts is validation of their hard work.
“CPA has worked tirelessly and diligently to address and resolve issues with the audit findings. I am incredibly proud of the team and proud of their work and commitment. This response by the FAA is validation of that hard work,” she said.
Among the issues that CPA has resolved are Local Noncompliance – Procurement, and Capital Assets- Equipment and Real Property Management.
To address the non-compliance regarding procurement, CPA has establish standard operating procedures for procurement, developed a training plan for procurement procedures, implemented standard procurement forms, and has hired a technical consultant from a certified public accounting firm to prevent findings from recurring.
In addition, CPA has also created an internal auditor position to review procurement documents for compliance.
As for audit issues regarding equipment and real property management, CPA has hired a technical consultant, established standard operating procedures for equipment management, implemented standard equipment management forms, and has developed a training plan for equipment management procedures.
Last July 2022, The Federal Aviation Administration notified the CPA that it will sanction the agency if it fails to resolve by July 31, 2022, all issues in single audit findings, including those found by an auditor again and again in subsequent years.
Sanctions could have been the suspension or termination of federal awards, initiation of suspension or debarment proceedings, or withholding further federal awards for the project or program, among other actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.