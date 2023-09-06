Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan has recently become a part of the Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partners program, making it the latest addition to a growing list of participating businesses and organizations. All NMC ProaPerks cardholders can now enjoy a 15% discount on purchases at the Market Place. Furthermore, on their birthdays, cardholders are entitled to a 20% discount on cakes.
Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is located on Coral Tree Avenue in Garapan, and more information can be found on their Facebook page (@CrownePlazaResortSaipan).
Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan joins the growing list of ProaPerks partners, such as 153 Restaurant, 360 Restaurant, 4EVER CNMI, Alamo Car Rental, AllStar Sporting Goods, Aqua Connections, Inc., AQUASMITH, Athlete’s Foot, Avis Rent A Car, BAB Korean Restaurant Cup Bab, Beach Garden Hotel & Apartment, Bistro Marianas, Capital Hotel, Chagi Norf Kitchen, Boarderline, Bolis R US 2, Candle J, Caravan of Food, Casa Decor, Casa Urashima, Chelu Alynez Enterprise, Chungi Wa Korean Restaurant, Clear Water Place, Clear Water Residence, Clear Water Villa, Coral Garden Hotel, Cosmos Lounge, D’ Chef’s Kitchen, Docomo Pacific, Dollar Days, Enterprise Car Rental, Ete Cafe, Fishing Tackle and Sporting Goods, Flame Angel, Fork and Spoon, Furusato Restaurant, Garapan Restaurant Cafe & Grill, GIG Night Club Oasis, Gold’s Gym, GIG Nightclub Oasis, Great Harvest, Boyer Trading Company LLC. dba Ginen Saipan, Hafa Adai Rent A Car, Hardt Eye Clinic, Inc., Healing Stones Spa, Highway Express Auto Care Center, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Inc., Hertz Rental Car, Hyatt, Hotel Americano, Ina’s Kitchen, International Roller Skates, Isla Shave Ice, Islander Rent A Car, Java Joe’s, JC Cafe, Jhen’s Sweet Corner Cakes, Judy’s Cafe & Restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, Kiki’s, Korea House Restaurant, Latte Built Gym, Lohas Massage, Lohas Nails, Lucky Store, Lucky II Mart, Magbers Snack Bar, Majesty Restaurant, Mango Sole, Lighthouse, Marianas Creation, MMC & Pacific Labs, LLC, Megabyte, Mermaid Restaurant & Milk tea, Namaste Beautiufl Salon & Spa, Nam Dae Moon, National Car Rental, Natural Nail & Spa, Neni Girl Nails, NMC Bookstore, Ocean Star Restaurant, Pacific Home Appliances, Paradise Dental Spa, Paradiso Resort & Spa, Pena House Pizzeria Bar & Grill, Pokiyaki, Residence Lodge, Saipan Computer Services, Salt & Barber Salon, Shirley’s Cafe, Spicy Thai Noodle, Salty’s, Smiley Cafe & Playland, Stay Cafe, Summit Auto Repair Shop, Surf Club, Residence Lodge, Tapped Out, Tempura’s Best Restaurant, The Hut, The Ohala Foundation Clothing, The Pacific Supply, The Shack, Time Creation Corp., Tinian Diamond Hotel, Tom Yum Restaurant, Tribe Marianas, MangoSole, and Triple J Motors.
Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include Northern Marianas College alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (PR)
