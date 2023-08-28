Dozens of employees from all divisions of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. gathered last Friday in front of the Garapan Public Market in Kristo Rai to pay respect for a late foreman and his family.
CUC positioned two of bucket trucks to form an arch over the road adjacent the Garapan Fishing Base, while CUC employees, several holding flame tree flowers, lined the road as the hearse carrying the late CUC foreman, Jason Joseph Basa Reyes, passed through the highway. As the hearse passed over the arch, the Water Division did a water salute.
CUC’s Lee Lieto said that Reyes had been a part of their team as a foreman in the line division and had served the community for close to 20 years. He said the CUC team wanted to not only pay tribute to Reyes but also show his family their love and support. “[CUC] is his family too,” Lieto said.
Reyes’ funeral was held the next morning at the Kristo Rai church in Garapan and his body was laid to rest at the Chalan Kanoa Cemetery.
Reyes’ age and the cause of his death were not disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.