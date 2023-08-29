The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has filled up the position of deputy executive director for Water/Wastewater Division, a position that has been vacant after the resignation of Chretien T. Voerg last June 2.
Acting CUC executive director Betty G. Terlaje also disclosed at a recent CUC board meeting that they also recently hired two personnel for key positions—a Training and Development coordinator and a Wastewater Treatment Plant supervisor.
Terlaje said that Kevin Watson, who is the former Drinking Water and Wastewater Division manager, is now the deputy executive director for that division effective last July 17.
Voerg resigned from his positions as acting CUC executive director and as deputy executive director for the Water/Wastewater Division last April 26.
Terlaje told Saipan Tribune yesterday that they are recruiting now for a Water/Wastewater Division manager.
Terlajesaid the newly hired Training and Development coordinator is now working with the Human Resources Department and managers, and that the coordinator has begun planning and scheduling numerous training and development programs for CUC employees.
Terlaje said they’ve also hired Carson Madrangchar as a Wastewater Treatment Plant supervisor and that he is going to come on board at the end of the month.
She said Madrangchar comes from Guam and was working for the military base there as a sewage contractor.
Terlaje said Madrangchar will be filling one of the stipulated order positions that has been vacant since 2019.
“So [the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] is happy about that. He is excited,” Terlaje said.
(1) comment
CUC should have been privatized decades ago.
CUC shouold still be privatized.
Privatize CUC.
And privatize CHCC. And CPA.
