Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has nominated Tania Sophia P. David to serve on the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board of directors and re-nominated Frank Lee SN. Borja on the same board.
If confirmed by the Senate, David will serve the unexpired term of Joaquin Q. Dela Cruz, which will expire on Sept. 25, 2025, while Borja will serve another four-year term, which will expire on Sept. 25, 2027.
David was appointed to represent Saipan and the Northern Islands, while Borja was re-nominated to represent Tinian.
David recently graduated from the Northern Marianas College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
Borja is a former intern at the office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) and holds a master’s degree in public administration. He started serving the board of the then-Commonwealth Development Authority in 2017.
