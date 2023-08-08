The Settlement Fund is requesting all members to submit their 2023 Annuity Recipient Information Update form (Form SF-200) by the Sept. 29, 2023 deadline. The form can be obtained online at https://www.nmisf.com/forms-2/.
Members residing on Rota and Tinian may submit documents to Settlement Fund staff who will be on Rota and Tinian on the following dates:
ROTA
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, 9am to 4pm, Rota Mayor’s Office.
Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, 8:30am to 3pm, Rota Mayor’s Office
TINIAN
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, 9am to 4pm, Tinian Mayor’s Office.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, 9am to 4pm, Tinian Mayor’s Office.
Failure to comply, including failure to provide complete information or documents, will result in a suspension of benefit payments and/or the delay of important communications and processing of benefits until such time that a member is in full compliance.
Forms and accompanying documents may be submitted by: (1) email to info@nmisf.com; mail to P.O. Box 501247, Saipan, MP 96950;(2) facsimile to (670) 664-8080, with the original sent by mail; or (3) hand delivery to the Settlement Fund, Isa Drive, Capital Hill. (PR)
