The defense counsel for convicted rapist Kenneth Thomas Blas Kaipat has filed a motion for his acquittal, arguing that the prosecution never presented any evidence that his client was the person who committed the crimes he was convicted of.
Attorney Brien Sers Nicholas filed the motion for acquittal with the Superior Court to acquit his client, saying the prosecution had no evidence beyond any doubt, whether direct or circumstantial, that the sexual offenses in this case were committed on June 2, 2019, and whether Kaipat was the person who committed the crimes.
As an alternative, Nicholas asks that the court consider granting his client a new trial if it cannot grant an acquittal.
Earlier this month, a six-person jury unanimously found 19-year-old Kenneth Thomas Blas Kaipat guilty of raping his cousin in June 2019.
After just three hours of deliberation, Kaipat was found guilty on nine separate charges for his involvement in the brutal rape and beating of his now 28-year-old cousin in a family residence in San Vicente back on June 2, 2019.
Kaipat was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, burglary, aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and strangulation.
In a judgment order last Aug. 14, 2023, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan revoked Kaipat’s pretrial release and placed him on house arrest until his sentencing on Sept. 14, 2023.
