Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said yesterday that knowing the expenses that were expended by the CNMI government with respect to all the disasters and also for reimbursements that the Commonwealth received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is important during their deliberations with respect to the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Commenting at the Senate session on why she invoked Freedom of Information Act with FEMA to get such information, DeLeon Guerrero said it’s important that they know exactly how much money the CNMI has spent, how much money it has received, and how much it is spending for reimbursement.
The Senate president wrote last week a letter addressed to the FOIA officer in Washington, D.C., requesting for documents regarding FEMA’s reimbursements for CNMI expenditures since 2018 pertaining to Typhoon Mangkhut, Super Typhoon Yutu, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeLeon Guerrero said yesterday that there are about 35 employees that are being currently trained to proceed with the tax collections and tax enforcement of the Commonwealth.
“I think that’s good news for us moving forward,” said DeLeon Guerrero, adding that hopefully with that particular training being completed, those new agents that are going out to do the collections and enforcement of taxes, they see the collection of the $24 million that are underreported on the Business Gross Revenue Tax.
She was referring to Senate Resolution Number 23-02 that she introduced.
Last July, the House of Representatives adopted the joint resolution that requests Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to task the Division of Revenue and Taxation with collecting all BGRT owed the CNMI government that, according to the Department of Finance, has now reached $25.3 million in total outstanding receivables.
DeLeon Guerrero said she also wants to share with the public that one of the reasons why this particular FOIA request is important to the Legislature, is that they have had numerous discussions here in the Senate chambers and it doesn’t seem to come to full closure of what revenues are they looking at potentially with respect to the reimbursements of all of those disaster expenses.
She said she is aware that prior to the passage of the House concurrent resolution pertaining to the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, there was a meeting that was called by the Executive Branch including all the conferees last Aug. 19 at 3pm at the governor’s office.
“And the understanding of that meeting is that before the passage of the House’s concurrent resolution that there was supposed to be a revision of the projections [of revenues and resources], which never came through,” she pointed out.
Therefore, DeLeon Guerrero said, the adoption of the Senate version successfully went through and “that’s where we are today.”
