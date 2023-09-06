Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has nominated songwriter and singer Marvin Deleon Guerrero to serve on the Marianas Visitors Authority board of directors and Rota high school teacher Chanelle A. Manglona to serve as a member of the Board of Trustee for the Northern Marianas Technical Institute.
If confirmed by the Senate, Deleon Guerrero will serve a four-year term in the MVA board, representing Saipan.
If confirmed by the Senate, Manglona will serve the remaining term of Ana Maria S. Mendiola in the NMTI Board of Trustees representing Rota, which will expire on March 11, 2024.
Palacios informed Senate President E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) last week that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are confident that Marvin Deleon Guerrero is qualified and will be an asset to the MVA board.
Palacios said they are confident that Marvin Deleon Guerrero will devote time and efforts to fostering a sustainable tourism industry.
Marvin Deleon Guerrero is currently the manager of Bank Pacific on Saipan.
With respect to Manglona’s appointment, the governor and Apatang expressed confidence in her ability to diligently serve on the NMTI board and contribute to NMTI’s growth as a provider of advanced career, trades, and technical training throughout the Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.