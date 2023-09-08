For the three quarters of fiscal year 2023, the CNMI government’s general fund has incurred a deficit of $68.1 million, with the Department of Finance exceeding its budget by approximately $22 million and Office of the Governor by $3.4 million, according to Legislative Bureau fiscal analyst Dave Demapan yesterday.
Asked for comments, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said he wants to verify this with Finance Secretary Tracy N. Norita first and that they will get back today, Friday.
Norita said she wants to see Demapan’s analysis.
Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) asked Demapan at yesterday’s Senate session to provide his analysis and overview of the third quarter reports submitted by Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita to the Legislature.
Demapan said based on his review of Norita’s report for the nine months, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 the deficit was $7.9 million, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023 it was $6.9 million, and then for the last quarter that ended June 30, 2023 the deficit was reported at $53.3 million.
“So, the accumulative deficit for the nine months ended for fiscal year 2023 is at $68.2 million,” the fiscal analyst said.
He said by looking at the revenue estimates compared to the actual collections, the revenue estimates are off target by $13.2 million.
“In other words, the revenue collection is under collected by that amount, $30.2 million, or approximately 11%,” Demapan said.
The fiscal analyst said regarding earmarks, the administration is on line with expenditures, or they are in line with the budget.
“They’re below the budget by $2.9 million. So, they’re okay with that,” he said.
Demapan said, however, getting into the appropriated expenditures, the administration exceeded the budget by approximately $57.9 million or approximately 66% from the appropriated expenditures of $87.1 million.
The fiscal analyst said by looking at the collection and the expenditures overall, they can predict that by the end of fiscal year 2023, the deficit may go up to approximately $77 million based on Norita’s numbers that he reviewed.
Demapan said the major contributing factors for all of these deficits come from one—Department of Finance, which exceeded its budget by approximately $22 million for the first three quarters.
He said the Office of the Governor exceeded its budget by $3.4 million and the Department of Public Safety exceeded its budget by $2.2 million.
“And there is a big item here called Disaster Expenditures that is not budgeted. So, it exceeded the budget by approximately $14.5 million,” Demapan said.
Norita denied there is a $68-million deficit in a late-night message to the Saipan Tribune.
