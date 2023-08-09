Patrons of Smiling Cove Marina and Outer Cove Marina on Saipan are enjoying a bit of relief with the recent reopening of the public restrooms facilities by the Department of Lands & Natural Resources, with support from the Marianas Visitors Authority.
Renovations were completed earlier this month, and the restrooms—located near the boat ramp—are now open from 7:30am to 4:3pm on weekdays and from 7am to 4pm on weekends.
“After 24 years the Smiling Cove Marina restrooms have been reopened,” said Floyd Masga, special advisor to the DLNR secretary. “This would have not been possible without the collaboration among the DLNR secretary’s Office, the DLNR Division of Parks & Recreations, and the Marianas Visitors Authority. Overall, collaboration among agencies can lead to a more holistic and impactful facility that addresses various needs and makes a positive difference in the community it serves.”
The renovation includes new toilets, lavatories, plumbing; painting; and other improvements.
“Public restrooms are one of the most-needed community improvements right now, and we congratulate DLNR on this renovation and reopening,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “The MVA was pleased to provide this seed funding to give them a jumpstart, and we encourage everyone to help keep this and DLNR’s other public restrooms clean and in good working order for everyone’s convenience.”
The facility is maintained by DLNR Division of Parks & Recreation. (MVA)
