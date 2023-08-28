The Department of Corrections has called on its federal partners to continue the investigation into how contraband is managing to get inside the local prison.
Soon after taking office earlier this year, DOC Commissioner Anthony Torres, Torres launched an internal investigation of the department and the possible involvement of officers in the smuggling of contraband to inmates.
In a recent interview with Torres, he said he has turned the case over to federal partners and they will head the investigation from here on out.
“Federal partners are now involved and I will leave it to them. The case is open. It may take time as there is a process for everything, but yes, our federal partners are now involved,” he said.
DOC officers, however, continue to conduct random shakedowns to fully eradicate contraband within the prison.
“We continue to do shakedowns and we’re making a difference. We’ve seen less contraband inside the facility but I would be a liar if I said there weren’t. But we’re still getting findings, just not as serious as before, which is a really good thing. Hopefully we can completely eradicate it someday. If we are able to completely eradicate contraband inside the facility, then we can really focus on rehabilitation,” Torres said.
“I want to highlight my staff who want to be part of this change moving forward. None of this would be possible if it weren’t for them. I play a small part. In reality it’s all them rising up and moving forward,” he added.
Torres also said that DOC is heavily enforcing the new contraband bill that was recently signed into law.
“We’ve started implementing the contraband law. It’s not just specific to the DOC facility, it’s applicable to inmates out in the community working. If an individual wanted to drop off contraband to an inmate while working out in the community, that person is putting themselves in a position where we can enforce that law. Hopefully this law is a huge deterrent,” he said.
Formerly known as House Bill 23-17, the prison contraband legislation, now Public Law 23-07, provided the DOC a more enforceable mandate that will deter inmates, detainees, correctional officers, contractors, volunteers, and the general public from possessing contraband in any of the CNMI’s correctional facilities.
“A conviction for the promotion of major contraband shall be punishable by a term of imprisonment of not more than four years, a fine of not more than $1,500, or both, while a conviction for the promotion of minor contraband shall be punishable by a term of imprisonment of not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1,000, or both,” Public Law 23-07 states.
