The U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs has awarded a total of $463,785 to the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance Tasi-Watch program, Department of Lands and Natural Resources’ invasive species coordinator, and Bureau of Environmental Control and Quality for protection of coral reef natural resources.
Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that OIA announced all three awards last Sept. 1.
Sablan said the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance Tasi-Watch program is receiving $125,000 to strengthen its local capacity and involvement in natural resource management and includes $25,000 to support compliance with the National Environmental Protection Act.
Sablan said the DLNR’s invasive species coordinator is getting $218,785 for works in the Marianas and regionally to prevent the introduction of new invasive species.
He said the invasive species coordinator also supports ongoing work to minimize the impacts of existing invasive species.
The delegate said invasive species disrupt the islands’ ecosystems in ways that threaten the livelihood and food sources.
Sablan said BECQ is receiving $120,000 to pay for annual dues to the Micronesia Challenge, a drone operator training program, the Watershed Warrior Program, and for best management practices and fire prevention signage.
He said the award to BECQ will also support compliance with the National Environmental Protection Act.
