The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ Department of Labor would like to inform employers that the following address will be utilized for CNMI DOL’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program to centralize all outgoing requests for, as well as to receive supporting documentation for PUA Program applicants that remain pending to date: pua.documents@dol.gov.mp
CNMI DOL would also like to remind the public that, in accordance with the applicable guidance provided by the U.S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration, CNMI DOL will not be able to appropriately process pending benefits absent the applicable supporting documentation. Rather, CNMI DOL will adjudicate and/or audit the remainder of the claim based on what is readily available for adjudicators and/or auditors at the time in which the applicable deadline is met.
This new release shall also serve as a reminder that PUA and FPUC benefits are calculated on a weekly basis. Therefore, in some instances, documentation may be necessary for each week applied for, as well as receive multiple determinations for each of those weeks.
Applicants who do not agree with any determination are encouraged to fill out and submit a PUA Request for Reconsideration or Appeal Form.
- File a Request for Reconsideration Form, with additional evidence to substantiate the week(s) denied. Drop Off Location: Division of Employment Services (Bldg. 1334) or Office of the Secretary (Bldg. 1356)
- The above mentioned form, along with additional information on the appeals process is available on www.marianaslabor.net under “Forms and Publications.”
If you have questions, contact the following numbers:
- Regarding Appeals: (670) 664-3290/1/2
- Regarding Requests for Reconsideration: (670) 322-8870 or (670) 323-9994 (PR)
