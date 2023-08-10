Northern Mariana Islands historian Don Farrell has donated a collection of materials to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s Pacific Room, including 23 issues of Time magazine from 1944-1945.
“We are thrilled to receive this valuable donation from Don Farrell,” said JKPL director Erlinda C. Naputi. “These materials will be a valuable resource for our researchers and students.”
The collection includes issues of Time magazine from some of the most important events in history, including numerous advertisements of the time and write-ups documenting World War II. The materials will be used by researchers and students to study these events and their impact on the world.
“I am excited to see these materials go to a good home where they will be used and appreciated,” said Farrell. “I hope they will help people learn about history and understand the world we live in today.”
The collection will be available for reference at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Pacific Room. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.