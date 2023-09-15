The Department of Public Lands is in the process of putting together land designation for a parcel of public land in As Perdido for the Saipan Mayor’s Office.
Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho is said to be planning to build a permanent home for the municipality.
In his letter dated Aug. 17, 2023 to DPL Secretary Teresita A. Santos, Camacho said establishing a permanent home for the municipality will provide cost savings on office lease space as well as streamlining operations to enhance efficiency, convenience, and service delivery to the community.
The mayor requested Santos to expedite the process as his office is seeking to secure federal grant funding for this matter. The federal funding grant application is due on Sept. 30, 2023.
Santos said Wednesday that she wrote to Camacho last Tuesday, Sept. 12, informing him that some conditions must take place before such designation is finalized.
After referring the request letter to DPW Planning Division director Pat Rasa, Santos wrote back last Aug. 23 to Camacho, informing him that DPL has scrutinized the request and is unable to grant it.
In the Aug. 23 letter, Santos said they found out that the particular property that Camacho is requesting has been re-designated to the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.
The secretary said they also found that on July 24, 2018, the then-Saipan mayor and the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council have been designated a lot containing area of 5,098 square meters in Chalan Kanoa.
She said the purpose of the designation was solely to construct, develop, and maintain the municipal government offices and other related uses incidental to the operation of the grantees.
Santos said DPL designations are standardized that do not allow any commercial activities or any form of revenue generation functions and/or programs.
However, Santos in her letter Tuesday to Camacho informed the mayor that DPL is already putting together the land designation for the As Perdido property, as the mayor requested, but with some conditions.
Among DPL’s conditions is that DPL’s reconveyance of the municipality’s future administration/municipal council building site in Chalan Kanoa be executed.
The other condition is cancellation of a temporary use authorization for land situated in Koblerville for heavy equipment driver’s training ground and parking of heavy equipment.
DPL also requires to have a schematic design of the proposed use of the As Perdido property as this will determine the size of land that will be designated to the municipality.
That last condition is the need to perform re-survey of portion of the property to determine the size and a new lot number of the reconveyed property.
Stating that DPL is aware of the designation, Santos asked the mayor to provide DPL Planning Division the schematic design as soon as possible.
Santos said additionally, the municipality must engage its own surveyor to parcel out the reconveyed portion of the intended municipal building in Chalan Kanoa.
Rasa said Wednesday that a while back when Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang was still the Saipan mayor, he requested for land designation where the municipal council is right now right next to the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa.
Rasa said they had to close part of the road to ensure that they have enough land for both the mayor’s office administration building and the municipal council, including their parking lot.
She said when Camacho came in, he requested also for land for the administration building, however, DPL had already designated an area for such purpose.
Rasa said they can only give the Saipan mayor one designation. She said if it is for an office building, they can only give them one site.
Santos said they cannot designate more parcels of land for the same purpose because if they continue to do that, it will continue to deplete the availability of public lands.
“And what’s going to be left for public land exchanges? What’s going to be left for other requests and so forth?” Santos pointed out.
Rasa said Camacho came back, requesting for over 10 hectares of land, or 100,000 square meters of land in As Perdido.
Rasa said on the same token, Camacho requested for a property in Koblerville and DPL designated 25,000 square meters for the Saipan Mayor’s Office staging heavy equipment and for heavy equipment potential operators.
The director said if Camacho wants to relocate to As Perdido, DPL wants to take back the Chalan Kanoa and Koblerville properties because they cannot designate two properties for the same purpose.
“And he doesn’t want to hear that,” Rasa said.
In his request letter, Camacho said the municipality plays a vital role in serving the needs of community members and visitors, however, their current reliance on leased office space poses challenges in terms of both financial sustainability and operational efficiency.
The mayor said owning a dedicated property would provide stability and continuity to their operations.
“A permanent home would allow us to better plan for future, improve service delivery, and ensure the availability of essential services to the residents of Saipan and visitors,” he said.
On cost savings, Camacho said it’s no secret that the CNMI has faced several financial challenges, thus, the allocation of funds towards lease payments for office space places a strain on financial resources.
He said by eliminating the need for leasing, they can redirect these funds toward priority projects and initiatives that directly benefit the community.
On services, the mayor said with a more centralized and dedicated space, they can optimize their resources to enhance the quality and accessibility of the services they provide to the public.
He said this includes streamlining administrative processes, improving public engagement, and fostering a stronger sense of community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.